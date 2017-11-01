Tipperary crash victim: Funeral arrangements announced for Michael Harty, Nenagh

Tributes have been paid to road crash victim Michael Harty who died after the car he was traveling in collided with a tree on Monday.

Mr Harty, with an address of William Street, Nenagh, was involved in a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday morning after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree at Carraig Hill, Woodcock Hill off the old Limerick to Cratloe Road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they administered CPR however the young man was pronounced dead at the scene while a female passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious head injuries.

Tributes have since flown in for the young man, aged in his 20’s, including messages from his family and friends.

“R.I.P to my cuzin Michael Harty God only take the best good dies young really is a mortal sin”

“Rest in peace michael harty may god give u the best bed in heaven its a cruel world”

Mr Harty is survived by his loving parents William and Julie, his heartbroken brothers and sisters Willie, Darren, Danny, Ann Marie, Jimmy, Gerry, Brigie, Julie, Ned and Tony, grandparents, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday, November 1, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.