Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 1 November, 2017

The late Michael McCarthy

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy late of 55 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Marie and Ann, sons Michael and Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning at 10.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Thurles C.A.M.E.O. Care.

The late Nora Bourke

The death has occurred of Nora Bourke (née Kinahan) late of Bohercrowe, Old Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Con, sons Richard & Conor, daughters Trish & Leah Anne, brothers Christy, Jimmy, John, Michael & Gerry, sisters Kathleen & Maggie, grandchildren Kimberly, Ellie & Alannah, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home this Thursday from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Arriving to Kingdom Hall, Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town, on Friday for Funeral Service at 11.00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House Private on Friday morning, please. Family Flowers Only – Donations in lieu to Multiple Sclerosis Association of Ireland.

The late Michael Burke

The death has occurred of Michael Burke late of Jonestown, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of the Old Bridge, Clonmel. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Ernest Clarke

The death has occurred of Ernest Clarke late of Borrisokane, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his brothers Bertie, George, Raymond and Cecil, sister-in-law Ann, niece Averil, nephew Robert and grandniece Grace, Cousins, Carers, Friends and Neighbors. Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, this Wednesday evening from 5.30 o'c. until 7.30 o'c. Funeral arriving at Church of Ireland, Borrisokane, Thursday for Funeral Service at 2 o'c. Burial afterwards in Killodiernan Churchyard, Puckane. Family flowers only please.

The late Roger Cleymans

The death has occurred of Roger Cleymans late of Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Matilda. Deeply regretted by his son Daniel, grandchildren Elyane and Noah, daughter-in-law Katrien, close friends, great neighbours and Sue Ryder Community. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 2nd November, at 2.30pm in the Sue Ryder Church, Holycross. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

The late Sean Crowe

The death has occurred of Séan Crowe late of Arravale Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughter Noelle (Bourke), son Maurice, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Toni, his cherished grandchildren Ciaran, Katie, Alanah, Sean and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, wide circle of close relatives and great friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Harty

The death has occurred of Michael Harty late of William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick. Following an accident. Deeply regretted by his loving parents William and Julie, his heartbroken brothers and sisters Willie, Darren, Danny, Ann Marie, Jimmy, Gerry, Brigie, Julie, Ned and Tony, grandparents, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Catherine Hickey

The death has occurred of Catherine Hickey (née KEARNEY) late of Clashiniska, Rathronan, Silvermines, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved mother Angela. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy and cherished daughter Roisin, her father John, brother Michael, grandmother Nora T McNamara, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilboy Graveyard, Dolla. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The late Margaret Horan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Horan (née Dempsey) late of Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paud) Horan. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Niall, daughters Geraldine (Cahillane), Maeve (McCormack), daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Diarmaid and Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kay, sister-in-law Lucy, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Evan's Brain Surgery Fund at www.gofundme.com/evans-brain-surgery-fund.

The late Brother John Mcormack

The death has occurred of Brother John (Seán) McCormack late of Christian Brothers, Glasthule, Dublin and formerly of Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Late of Our Lady’s Choral Society and the adult choir of St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule. Predeceased by his brother Seamus, deeply regretted by his loving sister Eithne, nephew Seamus, nieces Anne Marie, Eimer and Niamh, grand nieces and grand nephews, his godson, fellow residents in Dun Laoghaire, Brothers in Religion, and his many relatives and friends.

Reposing in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule, tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm to 6pm with Prayer Service at 5.30pm. Removal Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the Christian Brothers Cemetery in Marino. Family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late John O'Flynn

The death has occurred of John O'Flynn late of Barna, Galway / Emo, Laois and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Swindon, England. Beloved husband of Maggie and cherished father of The Late Deirdre, will be sadly missed by His wife, sons Sean and Michael, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relaties, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The Cillín within Barna Church this Tuesday, 31st October, from 6.00pm removal at 7.30pm to the church. Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, with funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo, Co. Laois, to arrive at 3.00 pm approximately.

The late Catherine Patricia Wall

The death has occurred of Catherine Patricia Wall late of Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends including her many friends in the U.K. Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.