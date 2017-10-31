Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 31 October, 2017

The late Lee Ahearne Fitzsimmons

The death has occurred of Lee Ahearne Fitzsimmons late of Heywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his mother Annette. Sadly missed by his father Hussey, brother Ely, sisters Addey and Faye, children, partner Mary, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. The funeral times have now changed as follows:-

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Tony Smith

The death has occurred of Tony Smith late of Fairfields, Clonmel, Tipperary. Father of the late Mark, sadly missed by his wife Helen, his loving family Tony Jnr, Killian, Caroline, Cora, Darren, Ali, Helen and Marcus, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Beaumont Hospital.

The late Chrissie Guidera

The death has occurred of Chrissie Guidera (née O'Brien) late of Manna South, Templemore and Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Anna-Marie and Joanne, son John, sister Una, sister-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Teresa Kelly

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Kelly (née Dooley) late of Bushy Park, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Funeral Mass on Tuesday ay 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Pat O'Brien

The death has occurred of Pat O'Brien late of Ballinulty, Ballinard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Son of the late Leonie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family; father Mick, brothers Michael, Declan, Brendan and David, sisters Anne-Marie and Leonie, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The late Josie Coss

The death has occurred of Josie Coss (née Peters) late of Main Street, Castletown, Laois / Cashel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband William (Billy) and her grandson Nathan. Deeply regretted and will be saddly missed by her loving family ,daughter Bernie, sons Liam and Raymond, brother John, sister Bridget, Mary, Eileen and Teresa, daughter in law Ann, grandchildren Laura, Jamie, Eric, Leeanne and Chloe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning 31st. Oct. to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if desired to Laois Palliative Care. House Stictly Private Please.