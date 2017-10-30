Tipperary deaths - Monday 30 October, 2017

The late Chrissie Guidera

The death has occurred of Chrissie Guidera (née O'Brien) late of Manna South, Templemore and Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Anna-Marie and Joanne, son John, sister Una, sister-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8-30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Teresa Kelly

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Kelly (née Dooley) late of Bushy Park, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Reposing at St Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane, tomorrow, Monday, from 6.00pm arriving at St Peter's and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday ay 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Pat O'Brien

The death has occurred of Pat O'Brien late of Ballinulty, Ballinard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Son of the late Leonie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family; father Mick, brothers Michael, Declan, Brendan and David, sisters Anne-Marie and Leonie, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Ballinulty this Monday from 3.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The late Josie Coss

The death has occurred of Josie Coss (née Peters) late of Main Street, Castletown, Laois / Cashel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband William (Billy) and her grandson Nathan. Deeply regretted and will be saddly missed by her loving family ,daughter Bernie, sons Liam and Raymond, brother John, sister Bridget, Mary, Eileen and Teresa, daughter in law Ann, grandchildren Laura, Jamie, Eric, Leeanne and Chloe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Monday evening from 6 o'c with rosary in the Funeral Home at 8 o'c. Removal on Tuesday morning 31st. Oct. to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if desired to Laois Palliative Care. House Stictly Private Please.