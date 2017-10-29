Tipperary deaths - Sunday 29 October, 2017

The late Jimmy Tobin

The death has occurred of Jimmy Tobin late of Williamstown The Commons, Thurles, Tipperary. Jimmy died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel, in his 100th year. Deeply regretted by his devoted family; Matt, Pat, Anne, Phil, John, Bernie, James, Joseph, Francis and Aidan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Fr. Benignus Buckley OFM, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Monday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving at 8 15pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary will be recited in Doyle's Funeral Home on Sunday evening at 7.45pm.

The late Sonny Barrett

The death has occurred of Sonny Barrett late of Whitelands, Cahir, Tipperary. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Sunday evening from 5pm, with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Timothy Murphy

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Murphy late of Link Road and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; brother William, sisters Catherine, Josephine and Margaret, uncle Seamus, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Sunday from 5.30pm with removal 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

The late Mary Regan

The death has occurred of Mary Regan (née O'Brien) late of Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Keylong, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Conal, Mary, Ger, Ciaran and the late David, mother-in-law of Laura, Ray, Linda and Laura, loving grandmother of Leanne, Rachel, David, Sean, Claire, Caroline, Grace, Christian, Lucy, Sarah and Daniel; sadly missed by her family, brothers, John and Michael, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday 30th October from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (31st October) in the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

The late John Webster

The death has occurred of John Wwebster late of Midgetown Cloonagh, Ballinagore, Westmeath and formerly Loughmore, Castleiney Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of his loving family at Joe and Patricia Cowley’s residence in Midgemount, Cloonagh, Ballinagore. Relic of the late Bridget, deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Catherine and Patricia (Cowley), sister Mary, brothers Robert, Eddie and Michael, son-in-law Joe Cowley, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday 30/10/17 at 11am, in St. Michaels church, Castletown Geoghegan followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co. Cavan. House strictly private please.

The late TJ Kennedy

The death has occurred of TJ Kennedy late of Hawthorns, Nenagh and Ballyheen, Barnane Templemore, Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Drom at 7.30pm to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Margaret Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Margaret Mulcahy (née Conneran) late of Ardcroney and late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved grand-daughter Holly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Charlie, daughters Sharon and Nicola, sons Damian and Adrian, brother Paddy, grandchildren Kim, Ali, Cathal, Kate, Eamonn and Zoe, sons in law Donal and Niall, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 3 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to Ardcroney Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Eileen Quigley

The death has occurred of Eileen Quigley (nee Maher) late of Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Joan, sons Michael and Gerard, sister Julia (Ryan), brothers James and Sean, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to Portroe Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.