Tipperary deaths - Saturday 28 October, 2017

The late TJ Kennedy

The death has occurred of TJ Kennedy late of Hawthorns, Nenagh and Ballyheen, Barnane Templemore, Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Drom at 7.30pm to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Margaret Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Margaret Mulcahy (née Conneran) late of Ardcroney and late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved grand-daughter Holly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Charlie, daughters Sharon and Nicola, sons Damian and Adrian, brother Paddy, grandchildren Kim, Ali, Cathal, Kate, Eamonn and Zoe, sons in law Donal and Niall, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 3 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to Ardcroney Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late John Webster

The death has occurred of John Webster late of Midgetown Cloonagh, Ballinagore, Westmeath / Tipperary. Relic of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Catherine and Patricia (Cowley), sister Mary, brothers Robert, Eddie and Michael, son-in-law Joe Cowley, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday 30/10/17 at 11am, in St. Michaels church, Castletown Geoghegan followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co. Cavan. House strictly private please.

The late William Butler

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Butler late of Coolquill & formerly Crohane Upper, Killenaule, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Mary Horan and Monica Wade, brother-in-law Denis Horan, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 6 o'c to 7.45 o'c. arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan at 8.10 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 am., followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late John Dalton

The death has occurred of John Dalton late of Cloughaleigh, Golden, Co. Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late B. May. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Pat, Jimmy and Eddie, sister Anna Delaney, sisters-in-law Nellie and Breda, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Quigley

The death has occurred of Eileen Quigley (nee Maher) late of Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Joan, sons Michael and Gerard, sister Julia (Ryan), brothers James and Sean, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to Portroe Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.