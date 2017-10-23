Tipperary Deaths - Monday 23rd October 2017

The late Josephine Barry

The death has occurred of Josephine BARRY (née Linay), Coleraine, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of the Phillippines.

Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Josephine, beloved wife of the late Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Augustine, brothers Brando and Diego, sister Sylvia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.



The late Patricia Monaghan

The death has occurred of Patricia Monaghan (née Last) 36 Towerhill, Borrrisokane, October 21st, 2017.

Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bernard, daughter Martina, brothers Richard and Seamus, sister Mary, stepbrothers John Joe and Harry, stepsister Rita, son-in-law Darrell, grandchildren Katie, Cara, Paraic, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence in Towerhill on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.



The late Josie O'Shea

The death has occurred of Josie O'Shea (née Lee), 5 Chapel Lane, Templetouhy, Thurles, Tipperary.

Josie (predeceased by her husband Liam, son Seán and daughter Siobhán), deeply regretted by her sons Liam and Seamus, grandchildren Siobhán, Rachel and Sarah, daughter-in-law Rose, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence Monday 23rd October 2017 from 6.30pm and rosary at 9pm. Removal Tuesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of the Sacred Heart Templetouhy for requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Templeree Cemetery.



The late Roseanne Ryan

The death has occurred of Roseanne (Rosie) Ryan (née Hickey), Ballyglasheen and late of Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday, 22nd October 2017.

Pre-deceased by her husband John. Beloved mother of Gretta (Hannigan), Sean, Pat, Richard, Tony, Derek and Grace (Murray). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Esther (McCormack), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock in the Church of St John the Baptist, Kilcash followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.