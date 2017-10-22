Tipperary deaths - Sunday 22 October, 2017

The late Maura O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Maura O'Dwyer (née Wright) late of Drom, Templemore, Tipperary and formerly of Littleton. Sadly missed by her loving husband, John, daughters, Josephine and Annemarie, sons Tom and Ted, grandson Niklas, brothers Richard and James, extended family, Alan, Lorraine, Annemarie, Caolin, and many dear friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday, the 22nd of October, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday, the 23rd, to St. Mary's Church, Drom, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Fr. Philip S.C.AC McNamara

The death has occurred of Fr. Philip S.C.A. MCNamara late of Killoscully, Newport, Tipperary and late of Stephenville, Texas, U.S.A. Deeply regretted by his fellow priests of the Pallotine order, his sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends in Ireland and Stephenville, Texas. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Monday evening 23rd October from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 24th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Autism Ireland.

The late David Hickey Snr

The death has occurred of David Hickey Snr late of Spa Road, Clonmel and formerly of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. Recently pre-deceased by his son David. Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Joyce, Kathleen (Kay) and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Elaine, Diarmuid, Éadaoin, Caoimhe, Gwen and Niamh, sons-in-law Dermot, Andy and Des, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Kitty Hickey

The death has occurred of Kitty Hickey (née Grace) late of Cloran, Cloneen, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Tom and mother of Robert, Mick, Matty, Peggy, Josie and Bernie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Carmel, brother Sam, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday, October 22nd, from 5pm with removal to the Church of the Visitation, Cloneen at 7pm to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Louis Coen

The death has occurred of Louis Coen late of Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Debbie, Louise, Sarah and Shonagh, sons Chris, Shay, Martin, Colm and Brian, sons -in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Monday, October 23rd, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 23rd, at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Patricia Monaghan

The death has occurred of Patricia Monaghan (née Last) late of 36 Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bernard, daughter Martina, brothers Richard and Seamus, sister Mary, stepbrothers John Joe and Harry, stepsister Rita, son-in-law Darrell, grandchildren Katie, Cara, Paraic, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence in Towerhill on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.