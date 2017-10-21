Tipperary deaths - Saturday 21 October, 2017

The late William Muir

The death has occurred of William Muir late of Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Finnahy, Upperchurch, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Angela Clutterbuck

The death has occurred of Angela Clutterbuck (née Cassin) late of Viewmount, Mohober, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Loving wife of James and mother of William, Emma, Catríona, Thomas, Gerard and Richard; sister of Ellen (Nellie) Cassin and the late Richard, John, Josephine, Bridget, Thomas, Catherine and Bernadette of Ballygerdra (Hugginstown, Co. Kilkenny), and sister-in-law of Mary and Derek Gordon and Mary Cassin. Sadly missed also by her loving grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaghy Cemetery, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. House private please.

The late Jimmy Cooney

The death has occurred of Jimmy Cooney late of Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Tom. Very deeply regretted by his partner Mary Cleary, brother John, sister Mary, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, family friends, and neighbours. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Monday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Tony Jackson

The death has occurred of Tony Jackson late of St. Patrick's Avenue and Cluain Arann, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget, sister Mary and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Sean, sisters Siobhan, Kathleen, Betty and Margaret and special friend Charlene, Goddaughter Grainne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. John's Cemetery Tipperary.Family flowers only.Donations if desired to Cluain Arann Tipperary and Circle of Friends Tipperary.

The late Susan Knight

The death has occurred of Susan Knight late of Mullough, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Eastbourne, England. Reposing at her residence from 4pm today, Friday. Removal on Monday at 9.45am to St. Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyneale Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Mary Power

The death has occurred of Mary Power (née Barry) late of Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary and late of The Curragh Camp, County Kildare. Wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving family Seamus, Kathleen, Paul, Benny, Vincent, Caroline, Theresa and Linda, brother Kevin, grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Kathleen's residence, Highfield Grove, Clonmel on Saturday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 6 o'clock. Removal on Sunday to St. Oliver's Church arriving at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Sr. Sheila Treacy

The death has occurred of Sr. Sheila Treacy late of Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Gurtavalla, Doon, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Kathleen and Breda, brothers Thomas, Martin, Chris and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, sister Noreen, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law Beryl Treacy and Nora Treacy, brothers-in-law Pat Ryan and Henk Droog, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday in the Convent of Mercy, Nenagh from 3pm until 5.30pm followed by evening prayers in Convent Chapel. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12.15pm followed by Burial in Convent Cemetery.

The late Sadie Walsh

The death has occurred of Sadie Walsh (née McGrath) late of Tralee, Kerry and formerly Loughmore, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Diarmuid, Justin, Canice & Michelle. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law Róisin, Caroline and Deirdre, son-in-law Tom, sister Sr. M. Annunciata (Sisters of Mercy) , sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm with removal at 4.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 11am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

The late Deirdre Walsh

The death has occurred of Deirdre Walsh late of 13 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cuan-Mhuire Treatment Centre, Athy, Co. Kildare.