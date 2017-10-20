Tipperary deaths - Friday 20 October, 2017

The late Jimmy Butler

The death has occurred of Jimmy Butler late of Gurth, Milestone, Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary; sadly missed by his wife, daughter Breda, sons Michael and John, daughters-in-law Sarah and Geraldine, son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen Murphy and Mary Berkery, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Stephen and his sisters Sr. Rose, Sr. Cissy and Theresa Ryan. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Friday evening, Oct. 20th, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 21st, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Brennan

The death has occurred of Joan Brennan (née Walsh) late of Lismolin, Mullinahone, Tipperary / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, son Thomas, daughters Catherine and Majella, son-in-law Peter, grandaughter Ella, brother Willie, sisters Kathleen, Statia, Bridget, Chris and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 8.45pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Stephen Conroy

The death has occurred of Stephen Conroy late of Fairfields, Clonmel, Tipperary / Wicklow Town, Wicklow. Retired member of the Defence Forces. Stephen passed away unexpectedly at Pebble Beach Apartments, Tenerife in the presence of his loving wife Bernie (nee English) and sons Jamie and Lee. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Eileen Anne O'Shaughnessy

The death has occurred of Eileen Anne (Lila) O'Shaughnessy late of Cashel, Tipperary / Arbour Hill, Dublin. Beloved sister of the late Jack, Jerry, Steve, Stan, Mick, Dick, Paddy and Tony. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Fachanán (Locky), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary this Saturday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial takes place on Monday in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin at 1.30pm.