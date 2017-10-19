Tipperary deaths - Thursday 19 October, 2017

The late Nora Kirwan

The death has occurred of Nora (Norrie) Kirwan (née Treacy) late of The Bungalow, Moycarkey, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary / Johnstown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Mike and sister Mamie. Deeply regretted by her family, Tom (Johnstown), John, Esther and Mary (Gleeson, Killinan), grandchildren Bríd, Shelly, Padraig, Eoin, Ciaran and Ciara, sister Sarah McLoughlin, daughters in law Margaret and Lorraine, son-in-law Conor, sister-in-law Mary Treacy, brother in law Tom Kirwan ( Nenagh ), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon, Road, Thurles on Thursday, 19th October, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 20th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Martin Bermingham

The death has occurred of Martin Bermingham late of Shamrock Hill and late of William Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Matty. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Michael and Thomas, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Carainn and Sarah, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Anne Holmes

The death has occurred of Anne Holmes (née O'Carroll) late of Main Street, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Diane, son Henry, brothers Michael, John and Eddie, sisters Mary Jo and Katherine, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Alice, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Diane’s residence Thursday evening from 4 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c, burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Michael Horan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Horan late of Prior Park Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, sons Michael and Tony, daughters Marian and Elaine, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers Liam and James, sister Breda, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 10am to SS Peter and Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

The late Joe Lambe

The death has occurred of Joe Lamble late of Upper Friar Street, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late P.J. and Jerry. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass this Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 10.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Bridget O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Brien (née O'Brien) late of Coole, Birdhill, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, sisters Patsy Moloney, Glenroe and Sr. Mary Theresa, Glasgow, nephews Donal and Padraig and families, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday 19th October from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Friday for 11.30 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Birdhill Cemetery.