Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 18 October, 2017

The late Nora Kirwan

The death has occurred of Nora ( Norrie ) Kirwan (née Tracey) late of The Bungalow, Moycarkey, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later



The late John Coman

The death has occurred of John Coman late of Ballygammane, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sons Edward and Tony, daughter Alice, grandchildren Conor, Aishling, Anthony, Alma, Cara and Padraig, brothers Paddy, Joe and Justin, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Pat Shanahan, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 18th October, from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 19th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

House Strictly Private.



The late Nora Morrissey

The death has occurred of Nora Morrissey (née Benton) late of No1 Knight Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary. Surrounded by her loving family and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her cherished family Margaret, Geraldine, Paul, Eugene and Derval, brother P.J, sisters Mary and Nancy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunt Elsie (Coolderry), sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to the North Tipp Hospice

The late Michael Pyke

The death has occurred of Michael Pyke late of St. Joseph's Avenue, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Son of the late Moira died following a storm related accident. He will be very sadly missed by his loving father Tony, partner Nollaig, brothers, sisters, a large extended family, relatives and many friends.Reposing at his home No.1 St. Joseph's Avenue, Cahir Rd., Ardfinnan on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the St. Finnian's Cemetery.



The late Richard Troy

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Troy late of Gortweeshal, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Michael and Kevin, brother Liam, sisters Phlyis and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and grandchild Coraline, relatives and friends.Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 5pm. Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday for 12 o'clock Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.



The late Pat Kenrick

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Kenrick late of Feddaun, Melleray, Cappoquin, Waterford / Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores (Nee Heaphy), son Shane and his wife Michelle, daughters Barbara Inbach-Kenrick and her husband Yazid Inbach, Jennifer and her partner Luca Santos, Linda Nestor and her husband John Paul Nestor, sister Rose Ryan, grandchildren Padraig, Katie, Chloe and Leon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Cremation service will take place privately. No flowers please.