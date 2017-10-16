Tributes paid to popular teacher Dick McSharry following sudden passing

Tributes have been paid to much loved former teacher Dick McSharry who passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 14.

The St. Oliver Plunkett NS teacher is remembered by his colleagues and former students as a brilliant teacher who made time for everyone.

He retired from teaching three years ago but remained an active and loyal member of many community groups and organisations including St Mary's Senior Church Choir.

A proud Mayo, man Dick was a founder member of the Mayo Association of South Tipperary which brought together many Mayo ex-pats for meetings and social events in Mulcahys, Gladstone Street.

His is sadly missed by his wife Celia and children Ian and Neil, brother Pat, sisters Ann, Kitty and Mary, mother-in-law Celia Condon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.