Tipperary deaths - Monday 16 October, 2017

The late Dick McSharry

The death has occurred of Dick McSharry late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilmaine, Mayo. Former teacher at St Oliver Plunkett National School, Clonmel. Beloved husband of Celia and much loved father of Ian and Neil. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Pat, sisters Ann, Kitty and Mary, mother-in-law Celia Condon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Jack Prendergast

The death has occurred of Jack Prendergast late of Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Tess and much loved father of Liam, John, Leone and Gillian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Liam and Kevin, sisters Louie, Eileen and Nuala, grandchildren, sons-in-law Jimmy and Fergal, daughter-in-law Denise, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mickey Walsh

The death has occurred of Mickey Walsh late of 54 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Nicholas’ Church on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir. House private on Tuesday morning, please.