Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 11 October, 2017

The late Kerrie Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Kerrie Fitzpatrick (née O' Donnell), Raheen, (Old Mitchelstown Road), Cahir. Kerrie passed away surrounded by her loving family at Marymount Hospice Cork. Deeply and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, son Cian, father Gerry, mother Liz, sisters Michelle, Caroline, Lorraine and Ger, mother in law Margaret, father in law Terry, nieces Robyn and Rosie, nephew Charlie, brothers in law, sister in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.

The late Mary Luddy

The death has occurred of Mary Luddy (née Tobin), Knockgraffon, Cahir. Mary passed away suddenly at University Hospital Cork. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Denise, Niamh and Aoife, sons in law, Seán and Mick, grandchildren Grainne, Ciara, Conor, Joshua, Alex and Caoimhe, sisters Nellie, Alice and Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn on Friday morning for Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Heffernan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Heffernan (née Meagher), Abbey Close, Gowran, Kilkenny and formerly of Knockelly Castle, Fethard and Cloneen, Co Tipperary, on October 9th 2017. Wife of the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her daughters, son, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, Bridget, staff and friends at Gowran Abbey and her many relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, October 11th, from 4oc to 7 oc. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, Co Tipperary at 11.30am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

The late Peter Hourigan

The death has occurred of Peter Hourigan, Clonkelly, Dundrum, Tipperary, and formerly of Ballinaclough,Golden, Co. Tipperary, on October 9th 2017 (Peacefully) at his home, Peter, pre-deceased by his sons Michael and Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Stasia, sons John, Liam, Tony, David and PJ, daughters Geraldine, Teresa, Mary, Joan, Deirdre and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Wednesday, October 11th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in Golden Cemetery.



The late Matty Davern

The death has occurred of Matty Davern, Drom, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, on October 10th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Matty, predeceased by his baby daughter Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Liam, Michael and Seamus, daughters Nora, Cathriona, Mary and Una, brother Jimmy, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Wednesday evening from 5 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 o'c followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The late Pat Harte

The death has occurred of Pat Harte, 14 Limerick Street, Roscrea, and London, England. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday morning from 10.00 with removal at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Kennedy), Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Padraig. Peacefully in the loving care of her family, sons Gerry, Noel and John, daughters Maeve (Slattery) and Theresa (Martin) her treasured grandchildren, daughter-in-law Joanne, sons-in-law Paul and Michael, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Wednesday, 11th Oct, from 4.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to the Sacred Heart Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 12th Oct, at 11.00am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.