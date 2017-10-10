Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 10 October, 2017

The late Dr. John Sazenski

The death has occurred of Dr. John Sazenski, Princess Farm, Cloughleigh, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary, on October 9th, 2017 (suddenly). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Danielle (Dani) and children Natasha, Nicholas, Ashling and Janek, extended family in the U.S, relatives, patients, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Tuesday from 5'oc to 8'oc. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.15'oc. to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Aglish, Ballingarry at 10.45'oc. for Funeral Mass at 11o'c. followed by private cremation.

The late Alice Ruth

The death has occurred of Alice Ruth (née Blackett), Baron Park, Clonmel. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her son Kieran. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Paul, Michael and Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers John and Fred, sisters Patricia, Helen and Mari, grandchildren Mia, Danni, Cian, Kevin, Áine, Fionntán and Joshua, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 o’clock at Ss Peter & Paul’s Churchfollowed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Rachel McCarthy

The death has occurred of Rachel McCarthy (née Kehoe), Sunshine Cottage, Ballyhane, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary, on 8th October 2017, peacefully at Milford hospice. Predeceased by her father, David. Deeply missed by her loving husband Sean Óg and son Jack, mother Anne, brothers Alan and David, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Milford Hospice Mortuary, on Tuesday 10th October, from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to The Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill. Requiem mass, Wednesday 11th October, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Seamus O'Dea

The death has occurred of Seamus O'Dea, Glen-Carrick, Daingean Road, Tullamore, Offaly and late of Bank Street, Templemore. Retired vice principal of Tullamore CBS. Predeceased by his wife May and son Niall. Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving family Declan, Mary, Padraig and Frank, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Vincent De Paul, Tullamore

The late Gwen Holmes

The death has occurred of Gwen Holmes (née Mason) late of Ontario, Canada and formerly of Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved sister of the late Lorie and sister-in-law of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas, son Jonathan, daughter Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Kathy, grandchildren Declan, Fionn and Keely, mother Margaret, sisters Colleen and Michelle, extended family, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Tuesday, October 10th, at 12.00 noon followed by burial of ashes in Cormac’s Cemetery.