Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 4 October, 2017

The late Paddy Finnegan

The death has occurred of Paddy Finnegan late of Knockalough, Upperchurch, Thurles, Tipperary / Rathangan, Kildare / Ballybunion, Kerry. Pre-deceased by his wife Maisie and his daughter Mary Horgan; Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Catriona Quinn, sons Patrick and John, grandchildren Natasha, Michelle, Gerard, Sarah, Michael, Shannon and Rebecca, great-grandchild Jake, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in law Annette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6pm till 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Rath Church, Ballybrittas for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Emo Cemetery.

The late Margaret Mansfield

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Mansfield (née O'Dwyer) late of Nodstown Lower, Boherlahan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Eireann, Sadie and Kieran, brother Michael, sisters Breda and Nora, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Francisco Van Eekeren

The death has occurred of Francisco (Frans) Van Eekeren late of Thuis, Clare Glens, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Tempeliers Straat, Haarlem, Netherlands. Sadly missed by his loving wife Francesca, sisters Ellen & Ted, brothers Yos & Ed, his step children Carl, Vickie, Laura & Darren, grandchildren, great-grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence, Clare Glens, Saturday, 7th October, from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, for 11.30am mass, on Sunday, the 8th October. Burial afterwards at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.