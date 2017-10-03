Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 3 October, 2017

The late Tom Harvey

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Harvey late of Killrush, Killinan, Thurles, Tipperary. Dearly missed by his loving wife and best friend, Breda, his mother Peg, brothers Laurence and Gerry, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, staff at THMC, relatives and friends.Following private funeral and cremation, Breda and family members invite you to join them to share memories of Tom's life at the Showroom, Racecourse Road on Wednesday, 4th October, from 2 p.m. onwards.

House strictly private please. No flowers at Tom's request.

The late Alice O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Alice O'Mahony (née Corcoran) late of Donegal, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Dan O’Mahony. Deeply Regretted by her son Donal, daughters Breda and Cathy, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Tuesday at 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 and burial afterwards to old Cemetery, Golden.