Tipperary deaths - Saturday 30 September, 2017



The late James (Jimmy) Keane

The death has occurred of James ( Jimmy ) Keane, Butler Court, Mitchel St and formerly Kincora Terrace, Thurles. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his son Donal, daughter Aíne, grandchildren Neisha, Robbie, Chloe and Leona, sister Mary, brothers John, Tom, Niall and Gerard, Peggie, nephews and nieces, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 30th Sept from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 1st Oct at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Joseph (Joe) Delaney

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Delaney, Prior Park Hill, Clonmel, and formerly of New Inn, Cashel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Carol, Jason and Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, brothers Jimmy and Donal, sisters Peggy and Marie, grandchildren David, Luke, Sarah, Leanne, Niamh, Sean, Cara and Ben, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Mary (Bridget) Tobin

The death has occurred of Mary (Bridget) Tobin (née Ryan), Ninemilehouse, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary and formerly The Quay, New Ross, Co Wexford. Peacefully at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas, sister of the late John, James and Matthew and mother of the late James, Sadly missed by her son Thomas, daughter Anne, daughter-in-law Vicki, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren, Mary-Clare, Katherine and Mary Courtney, great grandchildren, Eimhin and Eleanor,nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Michael Street, New Ross, Co. Wexford, from 5pm on Sunday, 1st Oct, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary's Church, Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary, on Monday 2nd for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Ninemilehouse Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Compassionate Friends.



The late John Flannan Slevin

The death has occurred of John Flannan (Flan) Slevin, Drum ,Borrisokane, Nenagh. Predeceased by his sister Marie. Survived by his wife Jennie, son John daughter Catherine, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Rachel, Aisling, Ciara, Diarmuid, Eoghan, Daire, Niamh, Ciaran and Aoife, brothers Vincent, Brennie (Australia), sisters-in-law, Mary Heenan, Kay Slevin, Diane Slevin, brothers-in-law Denis Casey, Paddy Mc Intyre, Donie Heenan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, at 10.45am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.



The late Patrick Ryan (Rody)

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan (Rody), Glenaneigh, Rossmore, Tipperary. Peacefully in Cluain Arann, Tipperary, predeceased by his brother Roger; deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Michael, Mary, Nora, Christina, Kathleen, John and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Hollyford, arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Rossmore Cemetery.

The late Kay Reddy

The death has occurred of Kay Reddy (née Gleeson), Bohermore, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, formerly of Lower Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and Gaelic Stores, Parnell Street, Thurles, in her 94th year,

Kay died peacefully on Friday, surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of Anna and staff in Archersrath Nursing Home, Predeased by her husband Micheal, and son-in-law Nicholas Hughes. Deeply regretted by her daughters Rita (Hughes) Woodsgift, Urlingford, Anne (Lyng) Urlingford, Noel, Wexford and Liam, Thomastown, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, neces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing Saturday at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graignamangh from 4 o'clock. Removal at 7pm on Saturday to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Sunday morning followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.



The late Mary Meagher

The death has occurred of Mary Meagher (née Breen), Killough & Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary, in her 95th year, 29th September 2017. Predeceased by her husband Denis Meagher. Deeply regretted by her children, Mae Quinn (Rossestown, Thurles), Eamonn (Knockinroe), Anna Hogan (Knockinroe), Catherine (Kate) Rafter, (Clintstown, Jenkinstown), Carmel O’Dwyer (Coolahulla, Thurles), Tim (Killough), Terri Coonan (Clane) and Denise (Meagher) Devine (Killough), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Saturday, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Templemore at 2 PM followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

The late Gerard (Gerry) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) O'Sullivan, Rathkeevan, Clonmel, on 28th September 2017, peacefully in the loving care of Mary Mount Hospice Cork. ( Predeceased by his infant son Brian and his brothers Jim, John and Mick). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria (nee O’Keeffe), daughters Claire ( Fitzsimons),Tracey, Róisin and her fiancé Evan, sons Gerard (Junior), Niall and Kieran, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Olivia, Pauline and Aoife, grandchildren, sisters Maureen and Ellen, brothers Maurice and Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arriving at St. John’s The Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Saturday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only Donation if desired to Mary Mount Hospice.

The late Christine Kennedy

The death has occurred of Christine Kennedy, Upper Knocklucas, Clonmel on September 27th 2017. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving son Tommy, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Killaloan Cemetery.

The late Betty Elliott

The death has occurred of Betty Elliott (née Ryan), Beechpark, Cahir, and formerly of No. 1 New Inn, Cashel, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of all at Marymount Hospice. She will deeply missed by her loving husband Eamon, daughters Hazel, Holly and Stephanie, sons-in-law, John, Benny and Paul, grandson Jack, twin sister Anne, brothers Denis, Stephen, Taylor, Tom and Brian and all her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The late Eamonn (Nedser) Holmes

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Nedser) Holmes, St. Francis Row, Cashel, on September 28th 2017, unexpectedly at home. Eamonn (Nedser), beloved son of the late Eddie (Ned). Deeply regretted by his loving mother Nancy, sister Genevieve, brothers Michael, Thomas, Gerald, Diarmuid, Fearghal and Daragh, sisters-in-law Mary C. and Teresa, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.