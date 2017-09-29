Tipperary deaths - Friday 29 September, 2017

The late Eamonn (Nedser) Holmes

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Nedser) Holmes, St. Francis Row, Cashel, on September 28th 2017, unexpectedly at home. Eamonn (Nedser), beloved son of the late Eddie (Ned). Deeply regretted by his loving mother Nancy, sister Genevieve, brothers Michael, Thomas, Gerald, Diarmuid, Fearghal and Daragh, sisters-in-law Mary C. and Teresa, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Gerard (Gerry) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) O'Sullivan, Rathkeevan, Clonmel, on 28th September 2017, peacefully in the loving care of Mary Mount Hospice Cork. ( Predeceased by his infant son Brian and his brothers Jim, John and Mick). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria (nee O’Keeffe), daughters Claire ( Fitzsimons),Tracey, Róisin and her fiancé Evan, sons Gerard (Junior), Niall and Kieran, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Olivia, Pauline and Aoife, grandchildren, sisters Maureen and Ellen, brothers Maurice and Pasty, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s The Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Saturday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only Donation if desired to Mary Mount Hospice.

The late Christine Kennedy

The death has occurred of Christine Kennedy, Upper Knocklucas, Clonmel on September 27th 2017. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving son Tommy, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Killaloan Cemetery.

The late Betty Elliott

The death has occurred of Betty Elliott (née Ryan), Beechpark, Cahir, and formerly of No. 1 New Inn, Cashel, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of all at Marymount Hospice. She will deeply missed by her loving husband Eamon, daughters Hazel, Holly and Stephanie, sons-in-law, John, Benny and Paul, grandson Jack, twin sister Anne, brothers Denis, Stephen, Taylor, Tom and Brian and all her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The late Ann Moran

The death has occurred of Ann Moran (née O'Meara), Leopardstown and late of Cork and Roscrea, on September 27, 2017, (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital; beloved wife of Tom; she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter Gráinne, sons Diarmuid and Aengus, grandchildren Gillian, Mary, Conor, Lily, Isabelle and Ellie, son-in-law Eoin, daughters-in-law Lisa and Laura, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Friday (29th September) from 4 o’c until 7 o’c. Funeral Mass on Saturday (30th September) at 10 o’c in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alice Leahy Trust.

The late Br. Augustine (Michael) O'Meara

The death has occurred of Br. Augustine (Michael) O'Meara, De La Salle Brothers, Kintbury, Barkshire, England and formerly of Dunkerrin, Roscrea, on September 19th. 2017. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his brother Phil, sister-in-law Dena, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and confreres.

Reposing in the De La Salle Brothers, Monastery Chapel, Castletown, Mountrath, Co. Laois on Sunday evening 1st October from 4 o'c with rosary in the chapel at 8 o'c. Funeral Liturgy and Mass in St. Edmund's (Parish) Church, Castletown on Monday 2nd October at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.