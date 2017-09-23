Tipperary Deaths - Saturday 23 September, 2017

The late Michael Shanahan

The death has occurred of Michael Shanahan, Fantane, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary (Stakelums Hardware) on September 22nd,2017. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Matron and staff at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Biddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The late Johanna O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Johanna O'Halloran (née Hourigan), Sean Allen Terrace, Tipperary Town, on September 22nd, 2017 in her 96th year. Johanna (Nanna Joe), wife of the late Seamus and mother of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard (Richie) and John, brother Peter (Clonkelly, Dundrum), daughter-in-law Colette, sister-in-law Stacia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Michael Caplis

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Caplis, Cragg, Birdhill, Tipperary on 22nd September 2017 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Anne (nee Heffernan), son Michael, daughter Nora, daughter-in-law Sue, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, sisters May Harty and Freddie Byrne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Cragg on Saturday, 23rd September, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Sunday, 24th September, for 12.30 p.m. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick (Sticky) Harvey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Sticky) Harvey, Oakhampton, Newport, Tipperary on September 21st 2017, peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving brother Tommy, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandneices, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Sunday from 6.00 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock with removal to the Church of the most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem mass, Monday, at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Newport Day Care Centre.