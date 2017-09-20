Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 20 September, 2017

The late Austin Byrne

The death has occurred of Austin Byrne late of Hertfordshire, U.K and formerly Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Charlie. Deeply regretted by his hearthbroken mother Peggy, son Dennis, daughter Sióbhan, grandchildren Donnacha and Charlie, daughter-in-law Sandie, sisters Nuala (Ryan) and Carmel, partner Attracta, brother-in-law Richie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Bridget Casey

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Casey (née Ronan) late of Kilclogher, Kilmaley, Clare / Tipperary. Bridget, better known as Bridie, Casey (nee Ronan), Kilclogher, Kilmaley - peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick in her 91st year. Wife of the late Tom Casey. Deeply regretted by her son John (Shannon),daughters Mary (Shannon) and Pauline (Cloonanaha, Inagh). Sadly missed by her sister Úna Ó Murchú, daughter-in-law Bernadette, son-in-law Gerard, brother-in-law Labhrás, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Mairead, Thomas, Aoife, Orla, Niamh, Sinéad and great granddaughter Cáit. Fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Kilmaley, on Tuesday (19th Sept) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John's Church, Kilmaley. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (20th Sept) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmaley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Kilmaley Daycare Centre

The late George Harding

The death has occurred of George Harding late of Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Willie. Sadly missed by his brothers Edward, Charlie, Ronnie and Kenneth, sisters Doreen, Muriel, Ann and Evelyn, aunt Flor, uncle Bob, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Wednesday to Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare for Commital Prayers at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Daniel Kelly

The death has occurred of Daniel Kelly late of 74 Springfort Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving & heartbroken parents John & Marian, brothers Jason, James & Mark, grandparents Paddy Kelly, Sidney & Kathleen Oliver, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5'oc to 7'oc. Funeral arriving to Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Rd., Limerick on Thursday morning at 11'oc for Funeral Service followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Kathleen Kennedy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kennedy (née Bourke) late of Ballinahow, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Jerry, daughters Eileen, Lil, Catherine and Mary, sons-in-law Joseph O'Reilly, John O'Reilly and Kieran Donohoe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The late William O'Brien

The death has occurred of William O'Brien late of Compsey, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20th September, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.