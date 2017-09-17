Tipperary deaths - Sunday 17 September, 2017

The late Seamus Mulcaire

The death has occurred of Seamus Mulcaire late of 7 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary Deeply regretted by his loving family; Margaret, Seamus, P.J, Melissa, Marcella, Audrey, Jason and Keith, brother Michael, sisters Meana, Pauline, Annette and Kathleen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing at his residence (7 Collins Park) on Sunday, 17th September, from 5.30pm to 7.30 pm. Arriving at SS Joseph and Brigid Church, Bother na Naomh, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 18th, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Sr. Gertrude Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr. Gertrude Ran, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town,on September 15, 2017. Sr. Gertrude, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, brothers Jerry and Larry; deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Sheila (USA), Sr. Noelle (Bon Secours Convent, Cork), Sr. Eileen (Mercy Convent, Athy) and Catherine (USA), sisters-in-law Kathleen and Patricia, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, especially her friend Helen, Sisters and Staff in Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, her Community in Tipperary and the Sisters of Mercy, South Central Province.

Reposing at the Convent of Mercy, Rosanna Road, Tipperary on Sunday, from 3.30pm, with Evening Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Tipperary, with Funeral afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Mary Carbury

The death has occurred of Mary Carbury (née Maunsell) late of New Houses, O'Brien St., Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving family, son John, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.