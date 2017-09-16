Tipperary deaths - Saturday 16 September, 2017

The late Seamus Mulcaire

The death has occurred of Seamus Mulcaire late of 7 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary Deeply regretted by his loving family; Margaret, Seamus, P.J, Melissa, Marcella, Audrey, Jason and Keith, brother Michael, sisters Meana, Pauline, Annette and Kathleen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing at his residence (7 Collins Park) on Sunday, 17th September, from 5.30pm to 7.30 pm. Arriving at SS Joseph and Brigid Church, Bother na Naomh, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 18th, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Mary Carbury

The death has occurred of Mary Carbury (née Maunsell) late of New Houses, O'Brien St., Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving family, son John, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Ronan Fanning

The death has occurred of Ronan Fanning late of Lisdonowly, Moyne, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents, Pat and Grace, sisters Emma, Ciara, Orla and Lisa, brother Brian, grandmother Sadie Clarke, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this Saturday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late William Nolan

The death has occurred of William (Wilsie) Nolan late of Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in his 93 year, William (Wilsie). Predeceased by his wife Julia, sons Billy and John. Deeply regretted by his son Martin, daughters Margaret, Mary, Brid and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane this Saturday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Terryglass Church on Sunday morning at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Joan Neville

The death has occurred of Joan Neville (née Hayde) late of Mobarnane, Fethard, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Jim and mother of the late Breda Sheehan and Ann Ryan. Deeply regretted by her son Seamus, daughters Margaret Kennedy, Theresa Smith and Majella Ryan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Sean and Philip, sisters May, Kitty and Pat, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Anne’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital.

The late Lucy Reilly

The death has occurred of Lucy Reilly (née Redmond) late of Knocklyon, Dublin and formerly of Littleton, Tipperary. Beloved wife of a heartbroken husband Paddy and much loved mother of Paul. Lucy will be sadly missed by her adored grandchildren Cian and Alison, daughter-in-law Christine, brothers Toddy and Denis, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Tallaght, Sunday the 17th from 11am to 2pm. Removal Monday the 18th to St. Colmcilles’ Church, Knocklyon to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10am and thereafter to Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association. All enquiries to – 01-4516701.

The late Tony Kennedy

The death has occurred of Tony Kennedy, Knockboy, Gortnahoe, Thurles; and Rathfarnham, Dublin. Tony, deeply regretted by his wife June, mother Chrissie, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Monday, 18th September 2017 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Cremation Tuesday, 19th September 2017 in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.30pm. House Private Please.