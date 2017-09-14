Tipperary deaths - Thursday 14 September, 2017

The late Ciara Harty

The death has occurred of Ciara Harty, Stradavoher Court, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Mary (Donoghue), brothers Tommy, Ronaldo, Francie and Jimmy, sisters Nellie, Angel and Priscilla, grandparents Tommy and Nan, uncle Michael, aunt Joanne, nieces, cousins, relatives, teachers and fellow pupils of the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 14th September from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 15th September at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Timmy Corcoran

The death has occurred of Timmy Corcoran, Carron, Tipperary Town and formerly of Ballintemple, Dundrum, on September 12th 2017. Unexpectedly at his home. Timmy, sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Cora, daughter Antoinette and her husband Paul, sons Andrew and John their partners Eileen and Elaine, grandchildren Tara, Adam and Emma, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, this Friday, 15th September from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

The late Michael (Mike) Collins

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Collins, Pound Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Laught, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Margo Hayes

The death has occurred of Margo Hayes (née O'Dwyer), formerly of Bahagha, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary and Lucan Dublin, on September 13th 2017, peacefully in the loving and wonderful care of Mary O’Connor & Staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel. Margo, wife of the late Billy (Cappawhite) and sister of the late Katchie and Biddy; sadly missed by her brother-in-law Paddy, nephews Dermot, George, Liam and Pat Ryan, nieces Rena (Carew), Phyllis (Richardson) and Mairéad (English), relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Thursday evening from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Des Hogan

The death has occurred of Des Hogan, Clashdrumsmith, Emly and formerly of Ballinahow, Tipperary, on 12/9/2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine, sister Eileen Conway, mother May and father Thomas. Sadly missed by his heart broken family sons Thomas, Ailbe and partner Bridie, Paddy and partner Nora, Mike and daughter-in-law Kay, daughter Mary and partner Mike, sister Breda, uncle James, sisters-in-law Teresa and Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Thursday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Ailbes Church, Emly, arriving at 9.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Home Care.



The late Doris Bennett

The death has occurred of Doris Bennett (née Bunker), Cloughaleigh, Golden, Tipperary, and formerly of Millbrook, Bedford, England, on September 12th, 2017, peacefully at home. Doris, beloved wife of the late Larry, deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Richard, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Dylan, Conor, Luke and Ella, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Friday in St. John’s Cathedral, John Street, Cashel at 11am followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.