Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 13 September, 2017

The late Doris Bennett

The death has occurred of Doris Bennett (née Bunker), Cloughaleigh, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Millbrook, Bedford, England, on September 12th 2017, peacefully at home. Doris, beloved wife of the late Larry, deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Richard, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Dylan, Conor, Luke and Ella, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Friday in St. John’s Cathedral, John Street, Cashel at 11am followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.



The late Ellen (Elsie) Nihill

The death has occurred of Ellen (Elsie) Nihill (née Clancy), Millersbrook, Nenagh; and O'Briensbridge, Clare. In the loving care of Nenagh General Hospital on the eve of her 96th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Brìd & Catriona, son Micheal, daughters-in-law Sarah & Ann. Son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater this Wednesday evening from 6.00pm. Removal at 8.00pm to St. Thomas's Church, Bridgetown. Funeral Mass Thursday morning at 11.00am with burial afterwards in church grounds.