Tipperary deaths - Monday 11 September, 2017

The late William Wallace

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Wallace, Knockinglass, Nenagh. Peacefully, in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ruby and son Ivan. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Yvonne (Hayes) and son Donald, brother Edgar and sister Maud (Powell), grandchildren Clara, Leslie, Rachael and Sarah, son-in-law Norman, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c, arriving to St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, at 8.30 o'c. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2 o'c followed by interment in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Nancy Flynn

The death has occurred of Nancy Flynn, Fr. Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, on September 10th 2017. Nancy, mother of the late Pa. Deeply regretted by her husband Pat, sons Seamus and Noel, daughters Olive and Valerie, sons-in law Adrian and Padraigh, daughter-in-law Catriona, brothers Patrick and Tony, sister Maureeen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballybacon new cemetery.



The late Feargal Meade

The death has occurred of Feargal Meade, Askeaton and Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Chancellorsland, Emly, Co. Tipperary on 9September 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tadhg and Ide, brother Evan, sister Clara, Uncle and Aunts, brother in law, nephews, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, on Wednesday, September 13, from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church Emly, Co. Tipperary on Thursday morning 14 September for 11.30am funeral mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Eily Roche

The death has occurred of Eily Roche (née Bermingham), William Street, Clonmel on 9th September 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Bernadette’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Cashel. Wife of the late Paddy Roche. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Malkin, sons Jimmy and Pat, daughters-in-law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Martin, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Monday S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.