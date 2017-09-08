Tipperary deaths - Friday 8 September, 2017

The late Billy McKenna

The death has occurred of Billy Mckenna late of Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Friday 8th September 2017 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. James's Church, Two-Mile-Borris. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 and burial afterwards in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.

The late James O'Connell

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Connell late of Garryskillane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Husband of the late Gay. Sadly missed by his loving sons Tom and Shane and Shane's partner Milissa, grandchildren Jake and Sophie, sister Maureen, brothers Michael and Tom, daughter-in-law Donna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Ned Kinane

The death has occurred of Ned (Edmond) Kinane late of Crohane, Killenaule, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Pollard). Deeply regretted by his loving family Caroline, Trina, Edmond, Elaine, Loran and Daniel, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tommy, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, at 11am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The late David Power Senior

The death has occurred of David Power Senior late of Park House, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Rathgormack Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Michael Stapleton

The death has occurred of Micheál Stapleton late of Mantlehill, Golden, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Oliver, brothers John and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.