Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 5 September, 2017

The late Vivion Brittain

The death has occurred of Vivion Brittain late of Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary / Clontarf, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, son Clive, step daughter Molly, brother Derek, sister Laura, sisters-in-law Lorna, Margaret, Mary and their families, brothers-in-law John and Henry and their families, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Thurles this Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hospital of the Assumption Palliative Care Unit.

The late Johanna O'Brien

The death has occurred of Johanna (Hanna) O'Brien (née Murphy) formerly Beechwood lawns, Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael. In the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of St Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann, grandsons Liam and Aidan, son-in-law Stephen, brother Mick (Clonmore), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, St Teresa's community, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 6th September from 6pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 7th September at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Josephine Cummins

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins (née Maher) late of Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda Mc Carthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, County Longford on Tuesday 5th from 3 pm to 9 pm with prayers at 9 pm. Funeral Mass this Friday 8th at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Betty White

The death has occurred of Betty White (née McNamara) late of 78 St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Siobhan, Maureen, William, Michael, Richard and Caroline, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Paddy, Billy and Mausie, sisters Mary, Breda, Sally and Valerie, sons-in-law Sean and Ramzi, daughters-in-law Mairead and Leanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.