Tipperary deaths - Monday 4 September, 2017

The late Vincent Dooley

The death has occurred of Vincent Dooley late of Terenure, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary. Loving husband of Mary, dear father to Brian and Anita and adored granddad to Nathan, Conor and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Joanne, brother Joe, sisters Anne, Mary and Margaret, sister -in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday between 6pm and 8pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Terenure, arriving at 9:45am for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation at Mt Jerome. Family flowers only. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross.



The late Thomas O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Dwyer late of London and formerly of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Mass today, Sunday, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, at 12.30pm followed by burial of ashes in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Kathleen Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzpatrick (née Dunlevy) late of Powerstown Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Joe and grandchildren Louise and Adam. Sadly missed by her loving family Frank, Mary and SueAnn, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Oonagh, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing in SueAnn and Sean O'Donnell's house, Willow Wood Lane, Moorstown, Fethard on Monday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Funeral arriving at Powerstown Church at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Tuesday morning please.



The late Bridget Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget Maher (née Cantwell) late of Shragh, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick and son Danny. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Angela, Felicity, Dan & Andrew, great-grandchildren William & Alexander, brother Martin, nieces Margaret, Susan, Kate & Joan, nephew Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Maher's Funeral home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in Clonakenny Church at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.