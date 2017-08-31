Tipperary deaths - Thursday 31 August, 2017

The late Thomas Lawrence

The death has occurred of Thomas Lawrence, Kilkennybeg, Killenaule, Tipperary on 29th August 2017. Very deeply regretted by his loving son Dean, daughters Siobhán and Alex, mother Rena, brothers Michael, Liam, Gene, David, John and Kenny, sisters Hilda, Lynette and Leona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Thursday evening, from 4.30 o'c to 7.30 o'c. arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 am. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



The late Michael J. Butler

The death has occurred of Michael J. Butler, Main Street, Tipperary Town, on August 29th 2017. Michael J. (retired solicitor). Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Eileen, brothers John and Connie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Héléne Cairns

The death has occurred of Héléne Cairns (née White), Nenagh, and formerly Alderton House, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Wife of Lt. Col. Neville Cairns (deceased). Héléne died peacefully at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, on August 29th aged 93 years. Very sadly missed by her sons Jeremy and Patrick, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service in Whitechurch Church, New Ross, Co. Wexford, on Saturday 2nd, Sept. 2017, at 2pm with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

The late Ester (Essie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Ester (Essie) Kennedy (née Murphy), Lisduff House, Aglish, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 am at St Michael's Church, Aglish followed by burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society. House Private Please.