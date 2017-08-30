Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 30 August, 2017

The late Bridget (Biddy) McGrath

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) McGrath (nee Gooley), Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, and formerly of Foilaclera, Doon, Co. Limerick, on August 29th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Bridget (Biddy), deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, daughters Margaret, Mary, Breda, Ann and Samantha, sons Joe and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kitty, Annie, Theresa, Josie and Philomena, brothers Bob, John and Mikey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Philomena Curtin

The death has occurred of Philomena Curtin (née Stapleton) on 12th August 2017 in Kent, England and late of Slievenamon Road, Clonmel. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday from 11am with removal at 12.45pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Michael J. Butler

The death has occurred of Michael J. Butler, Main Street, Tipperary Town, on August 29th 2017,

Michael J. (retired solicitor). Funeral arrangements later.

The late Nora Murphy

The death has occurred of Nora Murphy (née Hayes), formerly of Embury Close and Kilfinny, Adare, Limerick, and Littleton, Co. Tipperary. Nora died peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha, on August 28th, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary Murphy-O'Shea, Jean Murphy-Wright, Noreen Campbell and Sheila, her sons John and Michael, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Sheila, brother John Joe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Friday, September 1st, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Kieran's Church, Kilfinny. Requiem Mass on Saturday September 2nd, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.