Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 29 August, 2017

The late Christina (Chrissie) Shanahan

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Shanahan (née Looby), 6 McDonagh Tce, Littleton, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Dermot and Gary, Thomas partner Helen, Gary partner Theresa, grandchldren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Frances, Rita and Mary, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday 29th August 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday morning to St. Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11 o'clock for 11.30 Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private Wednesday morning please.

The late Ellen (Nell) Brown

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Brown (née Gallagher), Kickham Park, Clonmel, on 28th August 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of St Anthony’s Unit. Wife of the late Tommy Brown and mother of the late Rona. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Rocky and Anthony, daughters Marian and Gina, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Anthony’s Unit.

The late Brian Hennessy

The death has occurred of Brian Hennessy, Poulboy, Kilgeaney and late of KIlmanahan, Clonmel, on 27th August 2017. Very deeply regretted by his loving son Luke, mother Peg, brothers, sisters extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Yvette Meade

The death has occurred of Yvette Meade, Pairc an Chlochair, Borrisokane, Tipperary. In loving memory of Yvette Meade, daughter of the late Jimmy and Olive Meade of Lakyle, Ardnacrusha. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Frank, step sons, step-grandson, sister Marian, brother Eamon, brother in-law, niece and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relative and friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane from 5 o' clock to 8 o' clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1:30p.m.

The late William J. Murphy

The death has occurred of William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and late of New Ross, Co. Wexford; and Longford, on August 28th 2017 in his 95th year peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and loving father of Anita (Cawley), John, Finbar, Gráinne (Foley) and Aidan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Also reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral Mass arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Anne Ramzan

The death has occurred of Anne Ramzan (née Kinehan), Tower Hill, Borrisokane, and late of Crowle, Cloughjordan. Pre-Deceased by her parents John and Mary Jo, brothers Michael and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving family Naveed, Shy, Shamim, Hamida and Shannon. Sister Mary. Brothers John, Liam, Pj, Ger and Oliver. Grandson Ryan, daughter-in-law Mandy, son-in-law Mike, Aunt Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Saints Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Burial afterwards in Cloughjordan Church grounds. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Bru Columbanus Wilton Cork .