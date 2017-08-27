Tipperary deaths - Sunday 27 August, 2017

The late Jimmy O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Mahony, Davis Tce., Clonmel, on 25th August 2017, peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. (Father of the late Tony O’ Mahony). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carol, daughter Tracy, sons Jimmy and Paddy, daughters-in-law Lara and Laura, grandchildren, brother Willie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House Private on Monday, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Hospice and Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Bridie Keating

The death has occurred of Bridie Keating, The Meadows, Cooledevane, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) on August 26th 2017.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Gerry Flynn

The death has occurred of Gerry Flynn, Rockview, Puckane, Nenagh.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Walter McDonagh

The death has occurred of Walter McDonagh, Mountain Road, Cahir, (formerly of Ballyvary Co. Mayo) will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Pat, son-in-law Alban, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. He will be reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening, August 27th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.