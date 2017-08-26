Tipperary deaths - Saturday 26 August, 2017

The late Noel Purcell

The death has occurred of Noel Purcell late of 2 Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his mother Eileen, son Thomas, brothers Martin, Michael & Kevin, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & large circle of friends.

Reposing at his mother's residence 12 Kennedy Park, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Walter McDonagh

The death has occurred of Walter McDonagh late of Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballyvary, Mayo. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Pat, son-in-law Alban, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. He will be reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening, August 27th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas Ronan late of The Paddocks, Rocklow, Fethard, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father to Paul, Pamela, Rosemary, Dorothy and Thomas. Very sadly missed by his grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral to arrive at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday, August 26th, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please.