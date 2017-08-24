Tipperary deaths - Thursday 24 August, 2017

The late Martin Dunne

The death has occurred of Martin (Murty) Dunne late of Killoran, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kathleen, daughters Mary, Fiona, Eithne and Derval, sons Martin and Padraig, sister Sr. Assumpta, brothers Dinny and Liam, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Convent Chapel (Malone's Funeral Home) off Church Avenue in Templemore on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm with Rosary at 5.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in Moyne Church at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Bridget Gough

The death has occurred of Bridget Gough (née Browne) late of Ballymore, Gouldscross, Cashel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Bridget (Bridie) Gough nee Browne, Ballymore, Gouldscross, Cashel, formerly Stuke, Rossmore, August 23rd in her 90th year. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, sons Frankie and James, daughter Mary, grand son Seán, grand daughter Samanta, great-grandson Matthew, sisters Betty and Eileen, brothers James and Michael, brothers-in-law Mossy and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. to arrive in Holycross Abbey at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tom Stanley

The death has occurred of Tom Stanley late of Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Tess (nee Gleeson), son Michael, daughters Ann, Janet and Marie, grandchildren, in-laws, sisters Mary (Sinclair), Frances (Gleeson) and Joan (Flannery), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Funeral Mass on Thursday 24th August in St. Teresa's Church, Aspley, Nottingham. Burial afterwards in Beeston Cemetery. Tom's family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks for Masses, prayers and support at this sad time.