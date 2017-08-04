Tipperary deaths - Friday 4 August, 2017

The late Margaret Byrne

The death has occurred of Margaret Byrne, Great Ormond St, London and 22 Derheen, Thurles. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen, Nancy and Kitty, brothers Seanie and Stephen (Sonnie). Deeply regretted by her sister Johanna Donaghy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday 4th August at 11am at Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Fiona Bergin

The death has occurred of Fiona Bergin (née Webber), 41 The Fairways, Abbeyleix, Laois; Cavan; and Tipperary. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Brian, sons Matthew and Daniel, daughter Natalia, father Brian, mother Margaret, sisters Alison and Roisin, all the extended Bergin and Webber families and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to the Cuisle Centre.

The late Patrick McCarthy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McCarthy, Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, Tipperary, husband of the late Pauline,deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, sister Eileen nephews Timothy, Martin, Michael, Noel, John and Brendan, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane onFriday evening from 5 o'c with removal 7.30 o'c to SS Michaels and John's Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 8.15 o'c. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Sr. Stephanie Purcell

The death has occurred of Sr. Stephanie Purcell, Catherine McAuley House, Old Dominic Street, Limerick City, and late of Littleton, Co. Tipperary. Sr. Stephanie passed away peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of the community and staff of Catherine McAuley House. Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Catherine McAuley House on Friday, 4th August from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Arriving at St. Mary’s Parish Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday, August 5th for 11am Mass. Burial after in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.