Tipperary deaths - Thursday 3 August, 2017

The late Bridget Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Ryan), New Cottage, Gurtussa Upper, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary on August 2nd 2017, peacefully at Cluain Arann, Tipperary. Wife of the late Tom; sadly missed by her loving sons Eamonn, Jerry and John, daughters Mary, Ann and Noreen, sisters Annie, Mai and Noreen, sons-in-law Eugene and Sean, daughters-in-law Sandie and Kay, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousin Bridget, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, on Friday evening from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Bridie Quigley

The death has occurred of Bridie Quigley (née Kavanagh), Davis Tce., Clonmel and formerly of Barna, Hollyford, Co.Tipperary, on 1st August 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and staff of St. Anthony’s Unit, Glenconnor. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Sheila (Flynn), son-in-law Larry, grandchildren Mary, Rachel, Cathal & Emma sister Josie, brother-in-law Tom, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to . Requiem Mass at 11am in S. Peter and Paul’s Church, on Thursday, burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.



The late Peter Walsh

The death has occurred of Peter Walsh, An Tulán Cleasach, Spiddal, Galway; and Tipperary

Passed away peacefully on 02/08/17. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, two sons Peter and Timothy, brother Sean and a large circle of relatives and friends. Peter and his family lived for most of their lives in London before returning to retire in Spiddal.

He will be reposing at Naughton’s funeral home, Inverin, Co Galway from 5.30 pm on Friday evening with removal to Séipéal Naomh Éinne, an Spideál at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 am with burial afterwards to Knock cemetery.

The late Billy Thompson

The death has occurred of Billy Thompson, 72 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.