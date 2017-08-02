Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 2 August, 2017

The late Michael Stapleton

The death has occurred of Michael Stapleton, Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles. Michael (predeceased by his father Billy and brother Eugene), deeply regretted by his mother Mai, brothers Willie-Joe and Eamon, sister Anne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2017 from 5pm with removal at 7.30 to Ss Patrick's and Oliver's Church, Glengoole, via Mary-Willies. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridie Quigley

The death has occurred of Bridie Quigley (née Kavanagh), Davis Tce., Clonmel and formerly of Barna, Hollyford, Co.Tipperary, on 1St August 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and staff of St. Anthony’s Unit, Glenconnor. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Sheila (Flynn), son-in-law Larry, grandchildren Mary, Rachel, Cathal & Emma sister Josie, brother-in-law Tom, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Phylis O'Brien

The death has occurred of Phylis O'Brien, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel. Peacefully at St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Predeceased by her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law Joe and David, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Anthony’s Unit.

The late Teresa Payne

The death has occurred of Teresa Payne (née Byrne), Lower Poulboy and formerly Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Peacefully at St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Bob. Sadly missed by her loving son Garry, sisters Chrissie & Dolly, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock at Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.