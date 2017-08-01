Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 1 August, 2017

The late Michael Stapleton

The death has occurred of Michael Stapleton, Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles. Michael (predeceased by his father Billy and brother Eugene), deeply regretted by his mother Mai, brothers Willie-Joe and Eamon, sister Anne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2017 from 5pm with removal at 7.30 to Ss Patrick's and Oliver's Church, Glengoole, via Mary-Willies. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Phylis O'Brien

The death has occurred of Phylis O'Brien, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel. Peacefully at St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Predeceased by her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law Joe and David, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Anthony’s Unit.



The late Teresa Payne

The death has occurred of Teresa Payne (née Byrne), Lower Poulboy and formerly Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Peacefully at St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Bob. Sadly missed by her loving son Garry, sisters Chrissie & Dolly, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Harry O'Connor

The death has occurred of Harry O'Connor, Sudbury, Boston, U.S.A.; Poulnaganogue, Clonmel; and Duleek, Meath. Following a tragic accident, Harry, beloved son of Paudie O'Connor and Laura Lenehan and loving brother of Ellen, Charlie and Joe. He will be sadly missed by his grandparents Pat and Marie, Margaret and the late Johnny, aunts, uncles, his cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May he entertain heaven as he did us.

Reposing at the home of John and Barbara Lenehan, Downstown, Duleek, Co. Meath on Wednesday afternoon from 3 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Cianan's Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11 o'clock and thereafter to Holy Cross Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Childrens Hospital.

The late John (Sean) McNamara

The death has occurred of John (Sean) McNamara, Chicago, USA; Thurles; and Cree, Clare. Died in Denver, Colorado on 17th November, 2016. Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Paul's Church, Park Ridge, Illinois on 26th November 2016. Predeceased by his sisters Mary Olive Barry, Thurles and Ann Gannon, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his son Conor, daughter Maura, grandchildren Ronan, Elise and Margot, son-in-law Christophe Petit, sisters Joan Mullins and Leonore Sexton, brothers Fr William, Fr Walter, Desmond, Seamus and Gearóid, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Cree, Co Clare on Saturday 5th August 2017 at 12.00 noon. Interment of Ashes immediately afterwards in Letrim Graveyard, Cree, Co Clare.