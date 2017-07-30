Tipperary deaths - Sunday 30 July, 2017

The late Anna Hughes

The death has occurred of Anna Hughes (née Phelan) late of Knockahopple, Curreeney, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Foilnamuck, Dolla, Nenagh July 29th 2017. Peacefully, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her sister Una and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Micheál, brothers Pakie and Tom, sisters-in-law Nora and Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing tomorrow, Monday evening, from 6 o clock at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh with removal at 8 o clock to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o clock, with burial afterwards to Dolla Cemetery.

The late Tom O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Tom O'Dwyer late of Cappagh House, Cappagh, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Following a tragic accident on Friday, 28th July, 2017. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his sorrowing wife Joanne, daughter Emma, father Bill, family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday, 31st July, from 2pm with Funeral prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving at 8.00pm approx. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Caroline Ryan

The death has occurred of Caroline Ryan late of 40 Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her father Tony and son Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tadhg and sorrowing mother Nuala, brothers Michael, Peter and Rory, sisters Marie, Sinead, Brid and Fiona, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday, July 30th, from 4.00pm to 9.00pm. Removal on Monday to the Sacred Heart Church for requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Strange Boat Donor Foundation.

The late Catherine Hickey

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hickey (née Fahey) late of Knocka, Cahir, Tipperary. Wife of the late John, passed peacefully in her 91st year in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Brenda (Burke), daughter in law Kay, grandchildren Michael, Kieran, Jane and Brian, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening from 5o'c to 7o'c. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society.