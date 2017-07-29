Tipperary deaths - Saturday 29 July, 2017

The late Ned Walsh

The death has occurred of Ned Walsh, Camblin, Roscrea. Suddenly at St. James Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, daughters Eileen and Joanne, sisters Kit and Joan, grandchildren Aaron, Liam, Henry, Luke and Ailish, sons-in-law Petri and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peggy Cooney

The death has occurred of Peggy Cooney, Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening from 4.30pm, with removal at 6pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Paul Moloney

The death has occurred of Paul Moloney late of Arravale House, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town, and Estepone, Spain. Very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Rama, his children Zubi, Jorge, Clara, Paula and Romain, mother Bridget, brothers John, Billy, Gerry, David and Alan, sisters Colette (Ryan) and Louise (Rafferty), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, realtives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 29th, at 4pm in the Chapel Camino Loma Del Esparragal, Estepone, Spain. Irish funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late James O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of James O'Dwyer late of USA and Chapel Street, Clogheen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. The remains of his ashes will arrive on this Saturday, 29th July, to Ballybacon Church for 11 o'clock Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the old cemetery, Ballybacon.

The late John (Jack) O'Connell

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O'Connell, late of Killoran, Portroe, Nenagh. Predeceased by his dad John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mam Mary, sister Tina and her partner Mick, adored niece Maisy Belle, aunts Elsie, Beryl and Angela, uncle Tony McInerney and special aunt Bridie, his girlfriend Emma and her two special boys Alex and Kyle, cousins, neighbours, friends and his colleagues in the motor trade and recovery business.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 6 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 1 o'c followed by interment in Castletown Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu. if desired, to the ICU Unit, Beaumount Hospital, Dublin.

The late Bridget Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget Maher (née Ryan-Sally) late of Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon, Seamus and Patrick, daughter Anne, grandchildren David, Eimear, Luke, Aoife, Ellen and Aisling, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Fiona and Kathleen, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Dick, sisters-in-law Bab and Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Remova lon Saturday from her son Seamus residence Ballydavid, Littleton to St. Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Ballymoreen Cemetery.