Tipperary deaths - Friday 28 July, 2017

The late Liam Fox

The death has occurred of Liam Fox late of Broughall, Kilcormac, Offaly / Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Tom, granddaughter Chloe and sister Brid. Sadly missed by his wife Cathy, mother Bridgie, daughters Sinead and Aine, sons Ciaran, Patrick, Thomas and Cathal, daughter in-law Diana, son in-law Daithi, grandchildren Eadaoin , Jack, Hannah and Harry, sisters Nora and Mary, brothers Joe and Mike, sisters-in law, brother-in law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Friday 28th July, from 3 o'clock with (rosary) at 9 o'clock. Removal from his home on Saturday for 12 noon Funeral Mass to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac followed by burial in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. House private on Saturday morning please.



The late Bridget Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget Maher (née Ryan-Sally) late of Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Thomas) deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon, Seamus and Patrick, daughter Anne, grandchildren David, Eimear, Luke, Aoife, Ellen and Aisling, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Fiona and Kathleen, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Dick, sisters-in-law Bab and Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing Friday 28th July 2017 at her son Seamus residence Ballydavid, Littleton, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Saturday to St. Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Ballymoreen Cemetery.



The late Paul Moloney

The death has occurred of Paul Moloney late of Arravale House, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and Estepone, Spain. Very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Rama, his children Zubi, Jorge, Clara, Paula and Romain, mother Bridget, brothers John, Billy, Gerry, David and Alan, sisters Colette (Ryan) and Louise (Rafferty), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, realtives and friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 29th, at 4pm in the Chapel Camino Loma Del Esparragal, Estepone, Spain. Irish funeral arrangements will be announced later.



The late John (Jack) O'Connell

The death has occurred of JOHN (Jack) O'Connelllate of Killoran, Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his dad John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mam Mary, sister Tina and her partner Mick, adored niece Maisy Belle, aunts Elsie, Beryl and Angela, uncle Tony McInerney and special aunt Bridie, his girlfriend Emma and her two special boys Alex and Kyle, cousins, neighbours, friends and his colleagues in the motor trade and recovery business.Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 6 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 1 o'c followed by interment in Castletown Cemetery. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu. if desired, to the ICU Unit, Beaumount Hospital, Dublin."



The late James O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of James O'Dwyer late of USA and Chapel Street, Clogheen, Tipperary.

James O'Dwyer, USA & Chapel Street, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. The remains of his ashes will arrive on this Saturday, 29th July, to Ballybacon Church for 11 o'clock Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the old cemetery, Ballybacon.