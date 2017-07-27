Tipperary Fianna Fail stalwart Liam Fox passes away

A prominent Tipperary member of Offaly's Fianna Fail party has passed away following a short illness.

Chairman of Offaly Fianna Fail, Liam Fox, sadly passed away this evening.

Mr Fox was born in Terryglass, Co. Tipperary but arrived in Offaly in December 1976 to begin an apprenticeship with Bord na Mona. He married Kathy Conway in 1982 and set up their home in Broughal, Kilcormac where both became respected and active members of the local community.

Liam was a staunch member of Fianna Fáil and on setting up home in Kilcormac joined the local Cumann. He was always very active on the campaign trail at all Local and General Elections.

He became Chairman of the Tom Feighery Cumann Fianna Fáil in 2008, from there he went on to become the Chairman of the Birr/Ferbane Fianna Fáil Comhairle Ceantair. He was elected Chairman of Offaly Fianna Fáil CDC in October 2016 and was re-elected to this position at the county's 2017 AGM earlier this month.

In a statement this afternoon, Offaly Fianna Fáil expressed their regret and deep sadness in announcing the passing of one of their most faithful supporters. It read:

"West Offaly has lost one of its most faithful supporters and energetic members. Kilcormac, and particularly the KDA, has lost one of its finest community activists. Bord na Mona has lost one of its most committed employees. Tipperary has lost one of its proudest sons and his powerful rendition of ‘Sliabh na mBan’ will remain in the memory of all who had the pleasure of hearing it."

"Most of all Kathy has lost her loving life partner, her best friend - her husband. Ciaran, Sinead, Patrick, Thomas, Aine and Cathal have lost a caring father and a tremendous friend. To them we extend our deepest sympathies. We have lost a dear friend and valued colleague but it pales in comparison to the great void left in the hearts and lives of those who knew him best and loved him most," it continued.

Funeral arrangements to follow.