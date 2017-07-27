Tipperary deaths - Thursday 27 July, 2017

The late Jimmy Lennon

The death has occurred of Jimmy Lennon late of Cluain Airne, Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and son Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Maureen, son James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peggie, Mary, Josie and Breda, brothers Tom and Sean, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Walter, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 28th July, from 5.30pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 29th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Mary McHale

The death has occurred of Mary MchaleE (née Ryan) late of Castlepark, Golden, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeeply regretted by her brother Paddy, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home this Wednesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Chrisse Nugent

The death has occurred of Chrisse Nugent (née Spooner) late of Scart, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Very Rev. Maurice (Mossie) O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Maurice (Mossie) O'Gorman late of Glasha, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clashmore, Waterford / Ballymacarberry, Tipperary. Retired P.P. Clashmore and Piltown. Suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and John and his sister-in-law Kathleen. Very deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brother Tom, sisters-in-law Lena and Olive, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, Bishop and clergy of the diocese of Waterford and Lismore, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Laurence’s Church, Four Mile Water. Concelebrated Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late James (Jim) Phelan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Phelan, Graignagour, Ballymacarbry, Waterford on July 26th 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid Phelan (nee Costin), daughters Anne and Cora, sons James and Shane and the late Gerard, brothers John, Paddy and Tom, sisters Ann and Bridget and the late Nuala as well as his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the residence of Shane Phelan, Graignagour, on Friday 28th July from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St Laurence's Church, Fourmilewater, on Saturday 29th at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork.