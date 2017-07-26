Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 26 July, 2017

The late Kitty Butcher

The death has occurred of Kitty Butcher (née Coppinger) formerly 15 Derheen, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Peter, deeply mourned by her sons and daughter, also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters Nancy Jordan, Bridget Bourke, brothers Teddy, Jimmy and Paddy, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews both in England and Ireland, plus a large circle of friends. Burial and Cremation will take place at a later date.

The late James Tobin

The death has occurred of James Tobin late of Rehill, Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary. Formerly of Abbey St. Cahir. Beloved father of Cathal and Cillian and son of Jimmy and Aileen, brother of Caroline, Katriona, Deirdre, Grainne and Shane. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons, parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends. He will be reposing at the home of Noreen Condon Tobin and their two boys in Kilcaroon, Burncourt, Cahir from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday evening. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Tara Shine

The death has occurred of Tara Shine late of 7 Sraid na gCuaich, Cahir, Tipperary. Tara died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Eoin, daughter of Eamon and Maria and sister of Rebecca and Dearbhaile. She will be very sadly missed by her son, her parents, sisters, grandmother Phyl, partner James, uncles, aunts, special cousins Jennifer, Natasha and Maria, cousins, extended family, realitives, neighbours and her many friends. She will be reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 26th. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by 2pm Cremation Service at The Island Crematorium in Cork. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.