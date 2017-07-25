Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 25 July, 2017

The late John O'Hanlon

The death has occurred of John O'Hanlon late of Longford, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly / Turloughmore, Galway. Predeceased by his wife Mary (Ciss); Sadly missed by his daughter Bernadette Sadler (Stoke on Trent), step-children Martin McHugh (Waterview), Ann Quinn (Ballybane), Michael McHugh (Stoke on Trent), sisters Bernadette (Birr), Ann (Luton), Martha (London), Marian (Lancashire) and Tina (Hamstead, USA), brother Patsy (Luton), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Tim, step-daughters-in-law, step-son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Loughnane’s Funeral Home, Birr, Co. Offaly on Wednesday evening (July 26th) from 6o'c until 8o'c with removal to the home of his step-son Martin McHugh at Waterview, Turloughmore, Co Galway afterwards.Funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Lackagh Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Gibson

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gibson (née Ryan) late of Trencherdstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny / Fethard, Tipperary. Formerly of Kerry Street, Fethard. Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan today, Monday, with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

The late Bridie Power

The death has occurred of Bridie Power late of Corville Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her niece Kathleen Rowe, England, her cousins, her neighbours and her large circle of very dear friends. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 6.30 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10.00. Cremation to take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.