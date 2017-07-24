Tipperary deaths - Monday 24 July, 2017

The late Martha Dunne

The death has occurred of Martha Dunne late of Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving sister May (England) nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Monday, July 24th, from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Mullinahone, for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 25th, at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloneen Cemetery, Cloneen.

The late Clare Ross

The death has occurred of Clare Ross (née O'Donnell) late of St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Jim (National Bank). Peacefully, in the loving care of Rivervale Nursing Home (23rd July, 2017). Predeceased by her neice Irene (Byrne). Deeply regretted by her loving neice Ann (Mc Guire), nephew Robert (Clarke), extended family and many friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Monday evening from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday morning at 9.45am for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late John Slattery

The death has occurred of John Slattery late of Ballinalard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary, sons Alex and Richard, grandchildren Alex-Faye, Adam and Lucy, sisters, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Lattin / Cullen GAA Hall, Lattin, this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Micheal's Cemetery, Tipperary. Donations to Cluain Arann Nursing Station and Parkinsons Association.

The late Ellen Walsh

The death has occurred of Ellen Walsh (née Ryan) late of Gardiners Hill, Cork City, Cork / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Loving wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Thomas, Martin, Fran and Michael, daughters Rita Tighe and Nora, daughters-in-law Angela and Jane, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Rebecca, Zach and Sophie Li, sister-in-law Bridie Ryan (England), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday 26th July at 2.30pm approx.