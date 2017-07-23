Tipperary deaths - Sunday 23 July, 2017

The late John Hayde

The death has occurred of John Hayde, Enniskeane, Co. Cork and late of Ballinure, Co. Tipperary, on July 21st 2017, peacefully at his home, Teadies, Enniskeane. Beloved husband of Lena (née Lordan), devoted father of Sean, Debra, Deirdre and Denise, loving grandfather of Stephen, Cian, Lauryn, Rachel and Jack and brother of the late Tommy. He will be fondly remembered by his loving family, sons-in-law Jerry and Michael and Mairead, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reception Prayers on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Enniskeane at 6.30pm and reposing until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Catherine Ryan

The death has occurred of Catherine Ryan (née Quigley), Abbey Road, Clonmel. Peacefully at home in the care of her family. Catherine, wife of the late John and mother of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Monica, sons Ned, Pat, Brendan, Cyril, Liam and TJ, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday afternoon from 2.30 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown at 5.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Frank Flood

The death has occurred of Frank Flood, Thomas Street, Clonmel, and formerly of Kilkenny, on 22nd July 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Pat), son Kevin, daughters Daragh (Moloney) and Aisling, sons-in-law James Connolly and Brian Moloney, daughter-in-law Marian Mulvey-Flood, grandchildren Róisín, Ciara, Aodhán, Alannah, Andrew and Eoghan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church on Tuesday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Denis Slattery

The death has occurred of Denis Slattery, Donoughmore, Lisronagh, Clonmel. Peacefully at home. Loving brother of Tony, Frank, Kieran, Dessie, Kathleen and Claire. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Lisronagh Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Slattery

The death has occurred of John Slattery, Ballinalard, Tipperary Town, on July 22nd 2017. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Pat Flynn

The death has occurred of Pat Flynn, Newport, and formerly of Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary, on July 22nd 2017 peacefully at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Nora. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jamie and Richard, brother Michael, sisters Bridget and Alice, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, this Tuesday evening, 25th July, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 26th July, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ena McCarthy

The death has occurred of Ena McCarthy (née O'Reilly), Woodpark, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Newport, Co. Tipperary and late of Castle Engineering Services Limited, on 21st July 2017, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Sister of the late P.J. Beloved wife of Tony and mother of Declan, Antoinette and Lorraine. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Maureen, son-in-law John, Lorraine's partner Conor, grandchildren Shannon, Ellie, Jamie and Dylan, sisters Marie and Anne, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law John and Philip, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Sunday evening, 23rd July, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday 24th July at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Focus Ireland.