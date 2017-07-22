Tipperary deaths - Saturday 22 July, 2017

The late Ena McCarthy

The death has occurred of Ena McCarthy (née O'Reilly)

Woodpark, Castleconnell late of Woodpark, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Newport, Co. Tipperary and late of Castle Engineering Services Limited. Sister of the late P.J. Beloved wife of Tony and mother of Declan, Antoinette and Lorraine. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Maureen, son-in-law John, Lorraine's partner Conor, grandchildren Shannon, Ellie, Jamie and Dylan, sisters Marie and Anne, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law John and Philip, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Castleconnell this Sunday evening, 23rd July, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday 24th July at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Focus Ireland.

House Private Please.

The late Liam Carey

The death has occurred of Liam Carey, Hermitage Downs, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 and late of Devitt Street, Tipperary Town, on July 16th 2017. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sharon, daughter Róisin, sons Sean and Diarmuid, brother Mickey, step-mother Nancy, step-brothers Joe and John D, step-sister Catriona, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Humanist Service in Whelans Funeral Home on Saturday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Bridie Murphy

The death has occurred of Bridie Murphy (née O'Brien), 3, Mandeville Park, Mitchelstown and formerly of St. Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary Town on July 19th, 2017, unexpectedly, at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Beloved wife of Noel and loving mother of Patrick, Liam, Jenny, June (Cllr.), Niall and Orla. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reception into Mitchelstown Parish Church on Saturday (22nd July) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.



The late Tommy Browne

The death has occurred of Tommy Browne, The Green, Golden, Co. Tipperary on July 20th 2017, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Margaret (O’Brien) Clonakilty, Marion (Bergin) and Trisha (Fogarty), son Dinny, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel Saturday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.